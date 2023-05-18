Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.72 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.
Boot Barn Price Performance
Boot Barn stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
