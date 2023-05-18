Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.72 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 138,334 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $10,239,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

