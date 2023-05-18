Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05-1.07 EPS.
Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %
CSCO opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
