Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $5.00. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 197.22% and a negative return on equity of 554.78%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million.

Shares of GMBL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

