Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $5.00. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 197.22% and a negative return on equity of 554.78%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of GMBL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.