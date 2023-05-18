Huntington National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,591,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 244.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 357,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kohl’s Trading Up 4.9 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KSS opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.