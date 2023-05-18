Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.42% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NYSE NOG opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

