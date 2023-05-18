Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 360 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

