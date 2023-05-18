Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Popular worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Popular by 1,466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $83.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

