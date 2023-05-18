Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.94 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ITT by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ITT by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ITT by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $81.30 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

