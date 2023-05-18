Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,370 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.