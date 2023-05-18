Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Stories

