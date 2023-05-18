MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $303.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.15 and its 200-day moving average is $297.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

