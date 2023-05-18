Citigroup Inc. Acquires 82,677 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

