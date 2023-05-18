MAI Capital Management Sells 141 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Celanese Trading Up 2.8 %

CE stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.