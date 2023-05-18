MAI Capital Management Sells 141 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

CE stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

