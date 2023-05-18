Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Globant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.