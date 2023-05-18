MAI Capital Management Sells 2,746 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

