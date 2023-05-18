Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 7,447 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of QuidelOrtho worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.