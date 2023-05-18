BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,393. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.8 %

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of BWA opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

