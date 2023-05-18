HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 111,869 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,869 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,503,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 112,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In related news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

