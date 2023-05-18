Prudential PLC Buys 15,627 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 1,835,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

