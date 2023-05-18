Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of PBF Energy worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

