Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 2,542.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741,475 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.