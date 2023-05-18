MAI Capital Management Takes $239,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 316,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $4,803,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

