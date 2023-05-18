Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,685 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Black Knight worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $72.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

