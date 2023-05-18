Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $553.14 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Zcash has a market cap of $553.14 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $33.88 or 0.00123740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00031711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.