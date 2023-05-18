Steem Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $85.69 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,287,935 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

