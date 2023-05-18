Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $122.10 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $122.10 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003325 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003471 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,184,634 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

