Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Tops $1.06

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $165.33 million and $25,586.61 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astrafer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.05721156 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $26,216.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astrafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astrafer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.