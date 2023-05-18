Qtum Price Tops $2.66 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00009722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $278.56 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.92 or 0.06676814 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001384 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055007 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040075 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019508 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019532 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006165 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,661,006 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.