Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $186.62 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $186.62 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,377.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00340443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00552126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00428012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,114,322,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

