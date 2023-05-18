Head to Head Comparison: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) and Its Peers

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) is one of 997 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -$49.97 million -24.49 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors $1.77 billion $225.60 million -4.34

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -56.52% -52.13% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors -3,961.81% -836.97% -36.93%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors 4417 15441 41820 752 2.62

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential downside of 10.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.01%. Given MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

