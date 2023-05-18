LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head to Head Contrast

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tucows and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Tucows.

This table compares Tucows and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -13.61% -44.15% -6.75% LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $321.14 million 0.97 -$27.57 million ($4.05) -7.12 LiveVox $136.02 million 1.82 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -7.06

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

