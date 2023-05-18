Contrasting Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dynatrace and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 14 0 2.70 Tenable 0 5 11 0 2.69

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 14.64 $52.45 million $0.10 470.70 Tenable $683.19 million 6.42 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -46.05

This table compares Dynatrace and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84% Tenable -13.02% -30.21% -5.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Tenable on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

