Head to Head Contrast: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) vs. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InMode and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 1 5 0 2.83 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $45.71, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

InMode has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InMode and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 36.05% 36.35% 31.88% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and GigCapital5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $454.27 million 6.03 $161.52 million $2.01 16.41 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats GigCapital5 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About GigCapital5

(Get Rating)

GigCapital5, Inc., a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

