Comparing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genel Energy and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.15 -$308.00 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.26 $18.54 million $8.02 0.70

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genel Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil 5.16% -7.01% -0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genel Energy and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Genel Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

