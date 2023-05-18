SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 5.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 51,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 681,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,907,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 214.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 57,652 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

