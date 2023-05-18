Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 37,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 700,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $915.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

