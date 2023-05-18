Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 6.9%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 79,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 643,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm has a market cap of $589.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

