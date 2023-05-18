Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Down 5.3%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.14 and last traded at $195.35. Approximately 261,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 788,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.20.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

