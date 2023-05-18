Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 74,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,275,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
