iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 5.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 5,582,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,447,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,600 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

