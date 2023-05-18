BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 98,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,672,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,127,601.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,127,601.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,920 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.