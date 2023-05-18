Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 29,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 727,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,005 shares of company stock worth $2,739,035. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Squarespace by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

