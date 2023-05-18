Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 77,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 765,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $576.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

