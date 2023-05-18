Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Up 10.8%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $25.69. 5,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 97,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

About Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.