Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.68. 4,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

