Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.68. 4,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Valneva Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.