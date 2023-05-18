Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 3.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.51. 514,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,350,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

