Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 4,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 95,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $779.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.51 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

