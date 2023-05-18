Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading 4.2% Higher

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.77. 83,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 378,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $62,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
