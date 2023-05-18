Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading 4.2% Higher

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.77. 83,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 378,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $62,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

