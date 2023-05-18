Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.41. 184,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,851,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

