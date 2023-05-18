CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.37. 602,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,611,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,191. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

